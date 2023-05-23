Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

BA opened at $205.91 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.09.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

