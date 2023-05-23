Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $210,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $134,974,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.