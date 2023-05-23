Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $95.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

