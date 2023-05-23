Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHH opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

