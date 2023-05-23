Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $286.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.44. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.