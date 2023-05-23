Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Hershey
In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,228,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hershey Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:HSY opened at $262.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.78. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Featured Articles
