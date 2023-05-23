Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPG opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

