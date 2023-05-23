Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $406,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,810 shares in the company, valued at $136,118,788.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $406,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,810 shares in the company, valued at $136,118,788.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $612,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,259 shares of company stock worth $9,819,135. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $228.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

