Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,893,000 after acquiring an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,675,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,280,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,336,000 after acquiring an additional 79,236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

