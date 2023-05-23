Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

