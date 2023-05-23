Paul Blanchfield Sells 1,500 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Blanchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Paul Blanchfield sold 5,250 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $380,940.00.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.32. The stock had a trading volume of 824,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,228. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average is $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.16 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. CWM LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.