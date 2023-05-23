Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $40.85 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003647 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000692 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007749 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,019,052,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.