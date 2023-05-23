PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 12,000 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. TransAlta makes up about 3.9% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of TransAlta worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after buying an additional 460,019 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1,037.3% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,750,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 2,508,615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,702,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TAC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 48,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $629.08 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.90%. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

TransAlta Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

