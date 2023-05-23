PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 48,350 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises 2.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 94,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,183. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.11%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

