PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,560 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,503,000 after acquiring an additional 217,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Nutrien by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nutrien by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.26. 2,738,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $102.73.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

