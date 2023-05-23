PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 18,930 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up 1.9% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 243,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

