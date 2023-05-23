PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 59,340 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,340 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises about 1.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,595,000 after buying an additional 1,169,175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,936,000 after buying an additional 24,613,635 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after buying an additional 5,951,897 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,802,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,346,000 after buying an additional 190,339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,820,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,840,000 after buying an additional 202,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. 1,389,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,560. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

