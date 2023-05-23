PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,000 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.20. The company had a trading volume of 104,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,579. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average is $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.80.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

