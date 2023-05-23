PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 25,700 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $124.93. 132,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,014. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $94.56 and a 1-year high of $133.55. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.47.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

