PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 35,110 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,110 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 598.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 234,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 201,227 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE CVE traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

