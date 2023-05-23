PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 50,000 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.17% of Algoma Steel Group worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,333,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,662 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 485,266 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,806,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 268.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after buying an additional 1,377,824 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,038,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 221,460 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. 246,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $774.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

ASTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

