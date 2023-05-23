PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 8,195 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group accounts for 1.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Colliers International Group worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 72,861 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55,725 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 140,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $2,803,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,160. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $133.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.