PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes $1.42 Million Position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.18% of Enerflex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $8,650,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $7,153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of Enerflex stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. 2,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,252. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. Enerflex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.76 million and a PE ratio of -10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -12.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Enerflex Company Profile



Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

