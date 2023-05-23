PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,293 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 319,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,631,000 after acquiring an additional 146,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.34. 1,571,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,894. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $255.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.81.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

