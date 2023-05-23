Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $31.78

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.78, but opened at $29.95. Perion Network shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 1,004,039 shares changing hands.
PERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.
The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71.
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
