Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $12.24

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.24, but opened at $12.75. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 309 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Pharming Group Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

