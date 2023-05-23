Philippa Kelly Buys 28,000 Shares of oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) insider Philippa Kelly bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.26 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,280.00 ($23,520.00).

oOh!media Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.86.

Get oOh!media alerts:

oOh!media Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. oOh!media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About oOh!media

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafes, pubs, universities, and office buildings; classic and digital street furniture signs; and digital and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, such as rail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for oOh!media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh!media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.