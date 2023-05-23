PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 80,166 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 755,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $58,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $79.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

