Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POW. TD Securities upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of POW traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,767. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 107.64. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$29.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.74.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0730594 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

