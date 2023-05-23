PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Boosted by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,600 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up about 3.8% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.14% of PPL worth $30,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,421,000 after buying an additional 1,880,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL remained flat at $27.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 460,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

