PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.61

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.61 and last traded at C$23.39, with a volume of 106279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSK shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.13.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.78.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.0910862 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 73.28%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.