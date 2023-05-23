Premia (PREMIA) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Premia has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $71,481.10 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

