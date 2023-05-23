Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Given New GBX 175 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 175 ($2.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Premier Foods Stock Performance
Premier Foods stock remained flat at $1.34 during trading on Monday. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.
Premier Foods Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Premier Foods (PFODF)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.