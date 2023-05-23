Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Given New GBX 175 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 175 ($2.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Premier Foods stock remained flat at $1.34 during trading on Monday. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded and own label food products. It operates through Grocery, and Sweet Treats segments. The Grocery segment sells savoury ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment retails sweet ambient food products. Premier Foods was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in St.

