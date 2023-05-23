Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $58.50, but opened at $57.09. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $57.69, with a volume of 147,914 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,489 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $203,757.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $279,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,979,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,890 shares of company stock worth $11,404,126 in the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after purchasing an additional 734,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after purchasing an additional 886,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,970,000 after purchasing an additional 83,545 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

