ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.03, but opened at $12.35. ProFrac shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 28,744 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,035,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,010,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,010,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,316.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 854,403 shares of company stock worth $10,070,704 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

ProFrac Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.75 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. Equities research analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $1,509,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $740,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.