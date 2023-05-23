ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $3.27

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.16. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 11,199,910 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $2,151,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

