Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Shares Gap Up to $44.94

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.94, but opened at $46.32. Qiagen shares last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 147,440 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.