QITMEER NETWORK Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $81,640.59 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $545,201.73 and $81,640.59 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.12562742 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $100,472.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

