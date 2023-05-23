Qtum Trading Up 1.9% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Qtum has a market cap of $276.40 million and approximately $27.50 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00009752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,839.31 or 0.06792071 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00054563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00038900 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,667,307 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.