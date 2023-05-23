Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.44

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 126935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $863.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,934,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,778 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 6,788.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after buying an additional 1,010,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after buying an additional 734,306 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,479,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,155,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 515,828 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.