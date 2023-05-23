R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.04. 1,075,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,557,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 254,357 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 947,060 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 161,164 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $12,101,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,086,319 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,295,000 after acquiring an additional 474,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,915,311 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $73,730,000 after acquiring an additional 147,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

