R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) Declares $0.15 Dividend

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1482 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDVD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. 13,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.90.

About R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF

The R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World NR index. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks whose growth potential is expected to be above-average. GDVD was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by R3ETFs.

