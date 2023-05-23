Radix (XRD) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Radix (XRD) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $553.97 million and $2.88 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,575,706,392 coins and its circulating supply is 7,627,952,933 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

