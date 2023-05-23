Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

STWD traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 1,023,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

