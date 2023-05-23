Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MQY. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Shares of NYSE MQY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. 27,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,697. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

