Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2 %

CCI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.88. 213,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.35 and a 1-year high of $193.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.35. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.