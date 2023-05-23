Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $336.20. 11,775,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,864,117. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $338.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.62.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
