Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.8% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after acquiring an additional 113,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after acquiring an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.16. The stock had a trading volume of 135,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average of $153.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

