Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.82.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.27. 10,013,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,990,332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $769.81 billion, a PE ratio of 179.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $318.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,584 shares of company stock worth $16,244,510. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.