Rao Mulpuri Buys 47,468 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) CEO Rao Mulpuri acquired 47,468 shares of View stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $11,392.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

View Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIEW remained flat at $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.12. View, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

Get View alerts:

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). View had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. The company had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that View, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

View Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of View during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of View during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of View by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.